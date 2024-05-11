Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $203.79 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

