Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

