Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ANSYS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 76.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.3 %

ANSS stock opened at $328.25 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.