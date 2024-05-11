CTS Co. (CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 26th

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. 116,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.62. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Insider Activity at CTS

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CTS will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

