CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 784.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.97 and a 200-day moving average of $275.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.25 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.