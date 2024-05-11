Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.250-12.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Up 2.6 %

CROX traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $143.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.