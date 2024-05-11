Critical Analysis: NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) versus Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -678.59% -207.30% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -63.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeuroSense Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.97%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.28 million ($0.83) -1.42 Phathom Pharmaceuticals $680,000.00 819.71 -$201.59 million ($3.88) -2.45

NeuroSense Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroSense Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats NeuroSense Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

