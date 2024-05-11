Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,179.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,328. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.