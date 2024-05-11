Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $235.78 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $235.78 million and $18.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002208 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.