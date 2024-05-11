Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Richard J. Jacquet Sells 16,273 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 1,586,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

