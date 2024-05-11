Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $270,000 Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,761.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,600. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

RxSight Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXST traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

