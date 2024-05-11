Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 163,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.3 %

DOCU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 988,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

