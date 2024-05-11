Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 12,714 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 3,555,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

