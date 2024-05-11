Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Crescent Point Energy accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,278,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 104,796 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,608,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CPG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

