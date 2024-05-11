Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $16.68 Million Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 323,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.57% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,714 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

