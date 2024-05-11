Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $285,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. CRH comprises about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at $418,653,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRH stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $83.77. 5,060,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.