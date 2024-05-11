Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $211,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after buying an additional 528,976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,485,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,459,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 784,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,273. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

