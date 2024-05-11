Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $194,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in NU by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,422,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

