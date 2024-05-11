Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 454,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,783. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.