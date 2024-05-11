Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,082 shares of company stock worth $63,970,010. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

DASH stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,495. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

