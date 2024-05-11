Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra by 767.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 270,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 16.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. 7,428,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

