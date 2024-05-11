Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 715,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,958. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.46. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $225.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

