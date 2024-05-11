Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 67,007 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,007 shares during the period. Petco Health and Wellness comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 413,295 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,345. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

