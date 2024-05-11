Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 2,041 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,527,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,785 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,360 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,110. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.