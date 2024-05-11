Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 926,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 222.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

