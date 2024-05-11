Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,075,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after buying an additional 466,511 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

