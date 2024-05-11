Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 27,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $787.19. 1,652,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

