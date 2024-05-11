Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.05. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 577,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $999,306.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,306.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Benton Jones purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,773 shares in the company, valued at $266,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 577,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,306.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,634 shares in the company, valued at $999,306.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,395 shares during the quarter. Corvus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.89% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

