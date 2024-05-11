Cormark Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$0.65

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.90.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$53.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.13.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.