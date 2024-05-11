Cormark Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.04 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 42.97%.

Americas Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.