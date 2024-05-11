Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Mark R. Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNM opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Core & Main by 509.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth $52,051,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $14,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

