Contrasting NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and NRG Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.06 -$58.00 million $0.10 60.10 NRG Energy $28.82 billion 0.62 -$202.00 million ($1.07) -78.16

Analyst Ratings

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NRG Energy. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 NRG Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.35, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. NRG Energy has a consensus target price of $64.25, indicating a potential downside of 23.17%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 3.61% 2.96% 0.44% NRG Energy -0.70% 44.03% 4.00%

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats NRG Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions. It offers retail electricity and energy management, line and surge protection products, HVAC installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar, and portable lighting; retail services comprising demand response, commodity sales, energy efficiency, and energy management solutions; and system power, distributed generation, renewable and low-carbon products, carbon management and specialty services, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, and energy advisory services. In addition, the company trades in power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. It offers its products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Vivint. It serves residential, commercial, government, industrial, and wholesale customers. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.