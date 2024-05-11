Contrasting Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ECD Automotive Design and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

ECD Automotive Design currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 682.61%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital Co. III.

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 0.50 N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million 4.71 $271.96 million $2.49 6.49

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 67.44% 14.48% 7.40%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats ECD Automotive Design on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

