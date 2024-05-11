Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

ED stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $243,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

