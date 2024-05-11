Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $12,698.40.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35.

Confluent stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Confluent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

