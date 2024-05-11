Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 233,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000.

Shares of BATS:DMAY opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

