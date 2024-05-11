Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $88.48.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

