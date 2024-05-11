Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 3,826 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.