Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAUG. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.0 %

DAUG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

