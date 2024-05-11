Compound (COMP) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $436.94 million and approximately $34.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for $53.85 or 0.00088638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014127 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.68 or 0.79535489 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,659 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,659.40448374 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.15026579 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 493 active market(s) with $34,726,988.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.