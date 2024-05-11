CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.85. CompoSecure shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 708,529 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 728,424 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 264.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

