Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Down 7.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01. 75,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 399,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
