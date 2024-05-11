Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Down 7.3%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01. 75,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 399,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.