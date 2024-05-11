Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

