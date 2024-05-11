Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Singular Research

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.63.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $200.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.57.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,025,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,922 shares of company stock valued at $84,866,107. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

