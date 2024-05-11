Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

