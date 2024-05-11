Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

