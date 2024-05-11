Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 178.4% in April

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

CDROW remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. 15,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,710. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

