Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Up 178.4% in April

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
CDROW remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. 15,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,710. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
