Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 286,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

