Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLSD

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.