City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. Sells 800 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

City Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $115.89.

Get City alerts:

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHCO. Hovde Group upped their target price on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens cut their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Get Our Latest Report on City

Institutional Trading of City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of City by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.